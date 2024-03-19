Google Pixel 7a vs Nothing Phone 2a: CompareSpecs, Design, Camera Performance and Software Support to Find the Best Budget Android Phone

The Google Pixel 7a and the new Nothing Phone 2a offer impressive value for money. But for budget-conscious buyers, choosing between the two can be difficult. Both phones come with premium hardware at affordable prices. However, they differ in key areas like design, display, performance and user experience.

In terms of looks, the Pixel 7a follows a minimalistic approach with an all-plastic build. It comes in multiple color options. In contrast, the Phone 2a sports a transparent glass back that showcases its internal components. While unique, the Phone 2a's design may not offer the Pixel's durability.

When it comes to screens, the Pixel 7a has a compact 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED panel. However, for extended media consumption, the Phone 2a's 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with its taller form factor might be preferable.

Under the hood, both phones pack powerful chipsets. But the Pixel 7a's Google Tensor G2 chip paired with 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. It also promises longer software updates than the Phone 2a.

Where the Pixel 7a truly shines though is its cameras. Its dual rear sensors capture sharp details with natural colors even in low light. The Phone 2a is no slouch either. But the Pixel produces superior photographic results.

Both are decent battery performers. But the Phone 2a'a 45W fast charging eases long days without plugging in. Overall, for those seeking the best camera quality along with regular updates, the Pixel 7a is the phone to choose. But if you want gorgeous design on a budget, the Phone 2a is a strong contender.