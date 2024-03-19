5 Hidden Instagram Hacks to Boost Your Engagement and Grow Followers Fast

Were you late to the Instagram party and missed out on must-know tips? Don't worry, we've got you covered with these 5 powerful Instagram hacks that will take your engagement and follower count to new heights.

From adding intriguing alt text and turning photos into fun stickers to advanced muting and scheduling features – these often overlooked Instagram tricks will unlock the full potential of your profile. Keep scrolling to learn how to get more eyes on your content and strengthen connections with your closest friends and followers.

Optimize Your Photos with Alt Text

Did you know Instagram lets you add image descriptions for visually impaired users? By taking a few extra seconds to manually add alt text, you can boost your SEO and better explain photos to all users. Head to your advanced settings to add alt text that includes relevant hashtags and captions for each upload.

Turn Pics into Shareable Stickers

Spice up your Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) by turning any photo into an eye-catching sticker. Simply locate the three dot menu on any post and select “create cutout sticker”. Your friends can now send your unique creations through DMs for some extra engagement.

Mute Profiles the Peaceful Way

Following an account that constantly floods your feed? Muting is a subtle alternative to blocking that keeps you informed without overloading your home screen. Mute stories, posts, or all activity with a quick toggle in a profile's settings menu.

Set Friend Lists for closer Connections

Have an inside joke or moment you only want trusted friends and family to see? Create a close friends list to restrict certain posts to your favorites. Manage lists in your profile to strengthen select connections.

Schedule Posts on the Fly

Join the growing number of engaged Instagram users who schedule posts in advance. Business owners can schedule up to 75 days ahead, while personal profiles can send future posts or stories live. Set the date, time, and forget the worries of accidental posting delays.

With these potent yet simple Instagram optimizations, you'll be well on your way to increasing your follower count and keeping current fans frequently engaged. Implement a few techniques today and watch your profile thrive.