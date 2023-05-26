G-20 Summit in Srinagar has written many chapters of success for years to come: LG Manoj Sinha



Srinagar, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the three-day G-20 event in Srinagar has written many chapters of success for years to come. He also stated that the event was made a grand success by the people of Kashmir despite “efforts by the neighbour to foil it.”

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Wayil Bridge in Ganderbal district, the LG said that the three-day G-20 conference has opened gates of success for the youth of Kashmir. “The G-20 conference in Srinagar has written many chapters of success for years to come,” the LG said. “Despite many efforts by the neighbour to the foil the summit, people of Kashmir made the event a grand success. Kashmir's beauty will now be the talk of the town at various global platforms when the delegates will reach back to their respective countries.” Without naming any mainstream leader of J&K, the LG said: “Those who were opposing and criticising the G-20 event are short of words now given the grand success of the summit.”

The LG said that delegates from the 27 countries were touched by the beauty of Kashmir and they will project Kashmir a positive way in their counties. “At least 300 films were shot in Kashmir last year and this year we are expecting more. Kashmir is open for film tourism, eco-tourism, green tourism. We have also kept 300 new destinations ready for film shooting,” the LG said, adding that last year, 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and this year, the number is expected to be more.

He said by welcoming the foreign guests with open arms and warmth, Kashmiri people have set a base for a new dawn of success. “Srinagar this time is better than many cities of the country. We have wire free market Polo View and decked up Jehlum river front where youth, men and women could be seen spending time till late night. This could not have been imagined four years ago,” the LG said.

The LG said that by participating freely in the G-20 event, youth of Kashmir showcased their latent and proved that they are not less than the youth of any other State of India.

About Wayil bridge, LG said that the bridge will benefit 21000 people and help in the free and smooth movement of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra.

LG said that Sonmarg is hosting tourists throughout the year and is proving out to be one of the favourite destinations of the visitors. “This district has the temple of Mata Kheer Bhawani which also attracts pilgrims in large numbers,” he said.