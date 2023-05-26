CS pats team work for successful G20 meeting

Srinagar, May 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday appreciated the hard work of all Officers including Administrative Secretaries and Police Officers under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor for their commendable role in making the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held during May 22-24 at Srinagar a grand success.

Dr Mehta remarked that all the officers and Departments had put in their best foot forward for smooth conduct of this event. He said that the breathtaking locations coupled with exemplary hospitality has made its mark.

He stated that it is obvious that the elaborate arrangements made for such an international event demands great effort and synergy which the administration from top to bottom demonstrated here superbly.

He further added that people of J&K have few to match when demonstrated that when it comes to hospitality.

He thanked all elected representatives of Municipal Bodies, PRIs, Mayors, DDC Chairpersons, various organizations, Civil Societies, Universities, Colleges, Educational Institutions, prominent persons and above all people for their positive role.



He observed J&K has moved into an era of prosperity and development which has enabled it to hold such an international event. The Chief Secretary said that holding of the event would facilitate many other such national and international events.

Dr Mehta took the feedback and expressed confidence that the event would definitely help us in making even better arrangements next time.