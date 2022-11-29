Freedom of religion does not include right to convert others, Govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that religious freedom does

not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion

and that it certainly does not embrace the right to convert an individual

through fraud, deception, coercion or allurement.

The central government said it is ”cognisant of the menace” and laws

that seek to control such practices are necessary to protect the

cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society including women

and the economically and socially backward classes.

The Centre's stand came on a short affidavit in response to a plea by

advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to take

stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by

"intimidation" and through "gifts and monetary benefits".

The affidavit, filed through deputy secretary of ministry of home

affairs, asserted that the reliefs sought in the present petition would

be taken up "in all seriousness" by the Union of India, and that it is

”cognizant of the gravity and the seriousness of the issue raised in

the present writ petition”.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Raviumar, while hearing the

matter, observed it was not against religious conversions but forced

conversions, and asked the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on the

issue after taking information from states.

”You file a detailed affidavit after obtaining the necessary information

from the concerned states. We are not against conversion. But there

cannot be any forced conversion,” the court observed.

The court deferred hearing on the petition as well as an impleadment

application challenging its maintainability till December 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that forced conversion

was a ”serious menace” and a "national issue" and that in its affidavit

the central government has mentioned about the relevant steps taken

by certain states.

The affidavit informed that public order being a state subject, various

states — Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh,

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana —

have passed laws seeking to curb forced conversions.

”The petitioner has, in the present writ petition, highlighted a large

number of instances carried out in an organised, systematic and

sophisticated manner of conversion of vulnerable citizens in the

country through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement or other such

means.

"It is submitted that the right to freedom of religion does not include a

fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. The

said right certainly does not include the right to convert an individual

through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement or other such means,”

the affidavit said.

The Centre said the apex court has already held in a case that the

word ‘propagate’ under Article 25 of the Constitution does not

envisage the right to convert a person but a right to spread one’s

religion by exposition of its tenets.

It said fraudulent or induced conversion impinges upon the right to

freedom of conscience of an individual and hampers public order and

therefore the state was well within its power to regulate or restrict it.

”Undoubtedly the right to freedom to religion, and more importantly,

the right to conscience of all citizens of the country, is an extremely

cherished and valuable right which ought to be protected by the

executive and the legislature,” the Centre's response said.

”The meaning and purport of the word ‘propagate’ falling under

Article 25 of the Constitution was discussed and debated in great

detail in the Constituent Assembly and the inclusion of the said word

was passed by the Constituent Assembly only after the clarification

that the fundamental right under Article 25 would not include the right

to convert,” it added.

Upadhyay told the court he has filed an additional affidavit in the

matter. In the affidavit, he sought directions to review visa rules for

religious preachers and foreign missionaries, review foreign

contribution rules for NGOs and for taking steps to control hawala

funding.

The top court had on September 23 sought responses from the Centre

and others to the petition.

Earlier this month, terming forced religious conversion a "very

serious" issue, the court had taken a serious note of proselytization

through deception, allurement and intimidation, and asked the Centre

to step in and make sincere efforts to check the practice.

Upadhyay has submitted in his plea that forced religious conversion

is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately.

"The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is

not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook

and crook'," the plea has submitted.

"Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where

conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring

through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic,

superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent

steps to stop this menace," said the plea filed through advocate

Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India

to prepare a report as well as a Bill to control religious conversion by

intimidation and monetary benefits.