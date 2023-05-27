Four Baramulla residents booked under PSA

SRINAGAR, May 26: Four residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged anti national activities, police said.

The PSA allows detention without trial for a year.

A police statement said four persons hailing from various areas of Pattan Baramulla were booked under PSA for being involved in anti- national activities. They were subsequently detained and lodged in Kot-Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

The four were identified as Javaid Hussain Yatoo of Goshbugh Pattan; Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai of Chanderhama Pattan, Abid Parvaiz Hajam of Andergam Pattan and Nisar Ahmad Wani of Sultanpora Pattan.

Police said many cases were registered against these persons and were involved in anti-national activities. “Despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their anti national activities,” police said.