Founder Chairman, MSME Dev Forum meets LG

Jammu Tawi, Jan 24: Rajnish Goenka, Founder Chairman, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Forum met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Rajnish Goenka, accompanied by the office bearers of the organisation apprised the Lt Governor on the achievements with regard to promotion of MSMEs of J&K after the 8th India International MSME Start-up Expo & Summit held in New Delhi last year. The delegation also briefed him on the preparation and focus areas of the upcoming 9th India International MSME Start-up Expo & Summit.