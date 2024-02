Srinagar, Feb 16: A massive fire broke out at the MLA hostel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, officials said on Friday.



Officials said there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

“Fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are under way,” officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.