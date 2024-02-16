Bharat Bandh LIVE: Farmer organisations ask peasants, traders to shun work; mixed response in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 16: The Bharatiya Kisan Union, part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh' on Friday, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers.



Various programmes like protest demonstrations are proposed by the SKM and other organisations.

BKU leader Pawan Khatana said during the “Bharat Bandh” called by his union, farmers had been asked to suspend work for a day in order to press the government for demands.

“Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not to go to markets for any purchases. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike,” Khatana said.

The farmers' leader said the protesters would stay put in their areas and not march towards Delhi.



Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Charuni in Haryana, said farmers would take control of all toll plazas in the state from noon to 3 pm on Friday to protest the police action against the agitating farmers who have gathered along Punjab borders.

Punjab Congress accuses BJP of causing the inconvenience

The Punjab Congress accused the BJP of causing the inconvenience by putting the blockade at the Delhi borders. PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the BJP-led Centre could have avoided the confrontation but they wanted to divide the public against the farming community. He said the party will submit memorandum to the Punjab Governor for action against Haryana for “atrocities” on farmers at Shambhu border.

Shops, commercial establishments closed in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: The impact of the Bharat Bandh was seen in Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed.



Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown.



The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest.



Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown.



Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher appeals to PM to resolve farmers' issue

Shambhu: General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday urged an intervention on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the farmers' issues.



Addressing a press conference, the farmer leader raised concerns over the central government's use of paramilitary forces to resist the farmers that has left hundreds injured.

Karnal remains unaffected

Karnal: Despite the nationwide Bharat Bandh call, Karnal remains unaffected so far, with markets operating as usual and businesses continuing their regular operations. Employees will assemble at Karan Park at noon. Around 20 employees of the roadways are staging a dharna.

Shopkeepers observe bandh in Sangrur

Shopkeepers are observing bandh in Sangrur in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer and trade unions.

Calm at Khanauri border

Calm and peaceful atmosphere at Khanauri border so far.

Farmer to stay put at Punjab-Haryana borders as deadlock persists

Chandigarh: Protesting farmers will stay put at the two borders of Punjab and Haryana over their various demands as the deadlock persisted despite the third round of talks with a panel of Union ministers.

Complete bandh observed in Fazilka

Complete bandh is being observed by the shopkeepers, including chemists, in Fazilka town. The Beopar Mandal had given a call to shut the shops in support of farmers' agitation.

Noida Police invokes Section 144

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on February 16.

Traders to continue their business operations

New Delhi: Amid farmer unions' call for a Bharat Bandh protest, traders are poised to continue their business operations uninterrupted, reaffirming their “commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability”.



BC Bhartia, president, and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said traders would keep their establishments open during the Bharat Bandh.