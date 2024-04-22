back to top
Search
Life StyleFind the Perfect Shades for Your Face with this Sunglasses Guide
Life Style

Find the Perfect Shades for Your Face with this Sunglasses Guide

By: Northlines

Date:

The summer heat is upon us and protecting our eyes from the bright sun has become essential. While sunglasses serve the important purpose of shielding our vision, they can also be a great accessory to complement one's appearance. However, with the myriad designs available in the market today, selecting the right pair that accentuates your facial features can be challenging. That's where understanding your face shape comes handy.

Your face dimensions, including length, width and the positioning of features like cheekbones and jawline, play a key role in identifying glasses that flatter your looks. The first step is to measure the distance between your cheeks, jawline and from hairline to chin to determine whether your face is round, square, oval, rectangular, diamond or heart-shaped. Armed with this knowledge, you can opt for styles recommended for your unique facade.

For example, individuals with round faces should go for frames like rectangles or squares to create the illusion of thinner proportions. On the other hand, square jawlines match well with rounded glasses to soften angles. Regardless of face type, timeless designs like classic wayfarers suit most. Additionally, balancing trends with functional aspects like protecting from UV rays should be the priority. Overall, choosing sunglasses that complement rather than conceal your natural features allows harnessing their power to amplify your personal style this summer season.

Previous article
How running can help joint health at midlife and beyond
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How running can help joint health at midlife and beyond

Northlines Northlines -
As we get older, it's common to worry that...

Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian Skin?

Northlines Northlines -
Many people follow the common skincare advice of applying...

Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass Skin? Experts Weigh In

Northlines Northlines -
The internet is abuzz with the latest Korean beauty...

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How running can help joint health at midlife and beyond

Budget-friendly zoom lens boosts phone photography performance

Karn Sharma’s valiant efforts in vain as RCB suffer last-ball defeat...