‘People of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will demand to be with India’: Rajnath Singh

Darjeeling, Apr 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that considering the development taking place in India, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will themselves demand to be with India.



“Don't worry. PoK was, is and will remain ours,” Singh said, addressing a rally at West Bengal's Darjeeling on Sunday, where the BJP has nominated sitting MP Raju Bista.

“India's power is increasing…India's prestige is increasing around the world, and our economy is fast progressing. Now our brothers and sisters in PoK will themselves demand to come with India,” Singh further said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also slammed the Trinamool Congress over the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, saying that the government under which women are not safe should not stay in power.

“The law and order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to a great extent. If you want to develop any state the first condition is to improve the law and situation there. But in Bengal the situation is different. Look at the incidents in Sandeshkhali. The government under whom women are not safe, should not stay in power,” Singh said while addressing a public meeting at West Bengal's Darjeeling.



Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Siachen where he will interact with the armed forces deployed in the region.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “Leaving New Delhi for Siachen. Looking forward to interact with our courageous Armed Forces Personnel deployed there.”



The Defence Minister's visit to Siachen comes a week after the Indian Army marked the 40th anniversary of the famous ‘Operation Meghdoot' which was carried out by the Indian forces to gain control of the Siachen glacier by thwarting Pakistan's efforts to capture it.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has traditionally held a stronghold in West Bengal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively.



However, the political landscape saw a significant shift in the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally. The TMC, although still in the lead, saw their seat count reduced to 22. The Congress's representation was reduced to just 2 seats, while the Left Front was unable to secure any seats.



Voting in West Bengal is taking place across all seven phases. Darjeeling is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.



The counting of votes will take place on June 4.