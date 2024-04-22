How running can help joint health at midlife and beyond

As we get older, it's common to worry that certain physical activities may do more harm than good for our joints. However, new research is showing that running can actually help support joint health at midlife and beyond. According to findings from a recent study, taking up running even with some pre-existing joint abnormalities does not lead to further damage and may provide unexpected benefits.

The study analyzed MRI scans of 115 middle-aged adults, both runners and non-exercisers, before and after a marathon training program. Surprisingly, the scans found that not only did the abnormalities not worsen with running, but some signs of early arthritis even improved. This challenges the assumption that exercise causes ‘wear and tear' on joints.

Instead, it seems a lack of activity may be more problematic. Our bones need mechanical stress from weight-bearing exercise to stay strong. Inactivity leads to muscle loss and reduced joint support, making joints more prone to problems over time. Running provides an excellent stimulus, strengthening bones and boosting anti-inflammatory muscles. Regular runners also tend to have smoother joint movements compared to less active individuals.

For those interested in starting a running routine, the Couch to 5K program is a great option. Developed by health experts, it eases new runners into the activity safely over 9 weeks through a mix of walking and gradual runs. Listening to the body and not overdoing it at the start can help avoid potential injury issues related to past problems or instability. Strength training exercises can also help protect joints when combined with low impact options like running and cycling.

With its power to support bones and muscles even after middle age, running need not be a feared activity. By progressing slowly and incorporating strength work, many can reap running's benefits – maintaining joint health well into their later years. Overall fitness comes down to moving more, and running makes an excellent addition to any regular exercise plan.