Budget-friendly zoom lens boosts phone photography performance
Technology

Budget-friendly zoom lens boosts phone photography performance

By: Northlines

Date:

A common complaint among smartphone users is the lack of powerful zoom in entry-level and mid-range devices. However, a simple add-on lens promises to address this issue without burning a hole in the pocket. The Adcom 8x Telephoto Zoom Lens provides decent zoom capabilities to phones priced under Rs. 35,000, allowing enthusiasts to get creative with subjects from a distance.

Priced around Rs. 900, the cylindrical aluminum tube attaches neatly to most phones via a stabilizing clip. With a twist of the focus ring, subjects pop into sharp view through 8x magnification. Setup is straightforward, taking just a couple of minutes. Images captured deliver clear details of faraway objects like birds and textures. While low-light performance is limited, excellent shots in bright environments showcase the lens' zoom potential.

Colors appear true-to-life though minor fading occurs due to the lens layer. Autofocus can be inconsistent too. But focusing manually through the ring remedies issues, increasing sharpness tremendously. are also possible but limited. Overall, the lens handles well in optimal conditions, providing macro-like results. An optional tripod mount would boost stability during use.

At under Rs. 1000, the Adcom lens provides excellent value. It effectively zooms mid-rangers without breaking the bank. While not perfect, magical moments are possible when used right. Recommended for photography enthusiasts on a budget seeking zoom flexibility rather than premium phone owners. For adept handling, the lens excels at distant wildlife, food and fabric shots beyond standard phone capabilities. Affordable yet capable zoom is now within reach.

Karn Sharma’s valiant efforts in vain as RCB suffer last-ball defeat against KKR
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

