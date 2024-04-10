Search
HealthEPA Sets First National Limits on Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' PFAS in Drinking...
Health

EPA Sets First National Limits on Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ PFAS in Drinking Water

By: Northlines

Date:

In a landmark decision, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established the first ever limits on six types of toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Commonly known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the , PFAS have been linked to various serious issues like cancers and liver problems.

Dubbing it a “huge, historic public health win”, the EPA is restricting two of the most widely used PFAS – PFOA and PFOS – to no more than 4 parts per trillion. Three other variants, PFNA, PFHxS and GenX, cannot exceed 10 parts per trillion. This reflects the lowest levels technologies can currently detect and treat in tap water.

While 11 states already regulate PFAS, the EPA estimates this will benefit over 100 million Americans nationwide served by the 4,000-6,700 public water systems expected to require treatment upgrades. Non-compliance will trigger a five year maximum timeframe for installation.

Research shows even minimal exposure increases risks of kidney and testicular cancers as well as thyroid and liver diseases. The EPA predicts this decision will prevent thousands of illnesses and deaths annually. Funding of $1 billion is available to support testing, filtration and help private well owners.

Activated carbon filters can remove PFAS but their persistence means effects may take years to fully diminish from the body. While only addressing a fraction of over 12,000 PFAS types, this action signifies critical progress in the fight against ‘forever chemicals' contaminating our taps. Further protections are still urged to sufficiently safeguard public health long-term.

Previous article
Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’ as co-producer, will not play Ravana
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

6 Refreshing beverages that support liver health

Northlines Northlines -
With rising health concerns, beverage brands are launching liver-loving...

How Extreme Heat Impacts Heart Health and Tips to Manage Cardiovascular Risks During Heatwaves

Northlines Northlines -
As heatwaves continue across many regions, it is crucial...

Unlocking the Power of Homeopathy – What You Need to Know About World Homeopathy Day 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Every year on April 10th, homeopathy practitioners, patients and...

Refreshing Drinks to Support Optimal Liver Health

Northlines Northlines -
Discover the detox delights your liver deserves with these...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’ as co-producer, will not play...

Norway inflation moderates more than forecast in August, supporting chance of...

6 Refreshing beverages that support liver health