Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’ as co-producer, will not play Ravana

In an exciting development for the eagerly awaited upcoming mythological epic ‘Ramayana', acclaimed actor Yash has joined the star-studded project, however only as a co-producer. According to recent reports, Yash will not be playing the role of the main antagonist Ravana in the film as was earlier speculated.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, Ramayana boasts of a stellar cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as the iconic Lord Ram. There was buzz that South star Yash was being considered for the villainous role of Ravana. However, it seems Yash has now come on board only as one of the producers.

Sources inform that rather than taking a reported fees of Rs. 80 crores for acting in the film, Yash preferred to partner with the makers as a co-producer. This reflects his strong belief in the vision of director Nitesh Tiwari to adapt the epic religious text into a cinematic visual spectacle.

Reportedly, the filmmaker was unhappy with certain leaked pictures from the sets that showed glimpses of the characters' costumes and looks. He has now imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets to ensure utmost secrecy and prevent any more leaks.

With its promising cast and crew, Ramayana is definitely one of the most anticipated upcoming film projects. Fans will be kept on the edge of their seats waiting to see how the talented team brings the iconic tale to the silver screen.