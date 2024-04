Jammu, Apr 10: Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha not to contest from Ghazipur , ending speculations.

Manoj SInha to continue as LG J&K.

Whereas Paras Nath Rai to contest from Ghazipur , as per sources.

There were many reports and surveys, which indicated that Manoj Sinha is most preferred BJP candidate from Ghazipur.