Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP Fields Parasnath Rai From Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its 10th list of 9 candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The list has eight new names, while the party replaced its candidate from West Bengal's Asansol. The party has earlier fielded Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh from Asansol, who has now been replaced by SS Ahluwalia.

Of the 8 new names, 7 are from UP and one from Chandighar. The saffron party has fielded Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, while Neeraj Shekhar, son of former PM Chandrashekhar, has been given a ticket from UP's Ballia.

The party has fielded Parasnath Rai from Ghazipur, Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Vinod Sonkar From Kaushambi, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad, and BP Saroj from Machhlishahr.

The BJP on Wednesday announced the nomination of former Union minister SS Ahluwalia from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Ahluwalia would take on TMC's heavyweight candidate and the party's star face, Shatrughan Sinha, in Asansol, an industrial hub encapsulating the state's coal belt.

The BJP had previously replaced Ahluwalia, the party's sitting MP from the Burdwan-Durgapur seat, with former state president Dilip Ghosh as candidate for the constituency. Ghosh was, in turn, moved from his erstwhile winning seat Medinipur to fight for his prospects in Ahluwalia's turf.

Although the BJP had initially announced the name of Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh as its candidate from Asansol, the seat remained unrepresented by the party till now following Singh's refusal to contest from the constituency.

Pawan Singh withdrew from the Lok Sabha race last month after he drew the ire of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for allegedly “mocking and targeting” Bengali women in his videos and movies.