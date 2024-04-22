back to top
Emraan Hashmi shooting for ‘Ground Zero’ in J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 21: Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently busy shooting for his film ‘Ground Zero' in and . Several and images from the set location circulated online in which we can see a slew of fans in Baramulla getting excited seeing Emraan. Emraan could be seen donning an Indian army uniform.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya and Bucket List, ‘Ground Zero' features Emraan as Indian army officer. Ground Zero is backed by Excel , the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

In 2022, reports of Emraan being injured in a stone pelting incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, went viral on social media. This left fans worried. However, Emraan rubbished the rumours on his social media page. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate (sic),” he wrote on X.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar and Mukesh Tiwari among others. Emraan is also set to make his Telugu film debut with ‘They Call Him OG.'

The film, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, is all set to release in September this year. Recently, Emraan made a special guest appearance in the historical thriller drama film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.'

