Emerging global environment offers diverse opportunities to India: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Even as there were headwinds in the global economy, it offers several opportunities for

the Indian economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while there were risks, the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities to India in fields of digitization, energy, health

care and agriculture.

He called upon the public and private sector to leverage synergies to make most of the

opportunities. Modi had called a meeting with the economists at NITI Aayog on the theme India’s

Growth & Resilience Amidst Global Headwinds. The meeting comes ahead of the budget

preparations. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog vice

chairman Suman Berry, selected economists, PMO officials, cabinet secretary and the chief

economic advisor.

“Ideas and suggestions were shared with the prime minister on diverse topics ranging from

agriculture to manufacturing. Participants offered practical measures on ways in which India could

prudently sustain its development momentum. Recognising that the underlying global headwinds

are likely to continue, strategic recommendations were also shared for further strengthening India’s

resilience,” said an official statement.

Sources said economists agreed that India has emerged as a bright spot on the turbulent global

stage due to its resilience. “It was suggested that new growth impulses would need to build upon

this foundation through holistic development across all sectors,” officials said.

The prime minister in his remarks spoke about the success of the India digital story and the rapid

adoption of fintech across the country, and the potential for inclusive growth and development it

promises. Modi also highlighted the role of women in Indian economy. “Prime Minister underscored

Nari Shakti as a key driver of India’s growth and urged to continue making efforts to further enable

and boost women’s participation in the workforce,” the statement added.

In the ongoing International Year of Millets, the prime minister highlighted the need to promote

Millets in view of their potential to transform the rural and agri sector, with their attributes such as

being carbon neutral, conducive to natural farming, and affordable source of nutrition.