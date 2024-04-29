Elon Musk’s sudden visit to China cancelling meeting with Indian PM has strategic significance

Tesla Supremo sees his Beijing trip as a part of long term global ambitions

By Girish Linganna

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected trip to China on Sunday. Landing in Beijing, Musk met Premier Li Qiang shortly after arrival. This meeting came just a week after Musk postponed a highly anticipated trip to India due to urgent Tesla matters, sparking speculation on Tesla's shifting priorities in its international engagements.

During this meeting, reported by China Central Television (CCTV), the Premier welcomed foreign enterprises and acknowledged Tesla as a key player in successful trade relations between China and the US. CCTV also reported that Musk had expressed Tesla's interest in deepening ties with China, reinforcing this sentiment at a separate meeting with Ren Hongbin of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

This visit comes at a critical time for Tesla, which has been implementing significant cost-cutting measures, including reducing its global staff by over 10%, in response to declining electric vehicle (EV) sales. Musk's engagements in China, particularly his discussions on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and the potential international use of data collected in China, underscore the strategic importance of the Chinese market, where Tesla aims to bolster its technological and competitive standing.

China's strong backing for EVs and its vast market size make it a key area of focus for Tesla. The Chinese government has fostered a supportive environment for EV producers with various incentives, establishing China as a crucial market in the midst of intense competition.

Local brands, such as Xpeng Inc., are enhancing their own autonomous driving solutions, known as Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), which are increasingly prevalent in China's EV sector. Here, Tesla is facing declining market share as companies, including Xpeng, Xiaomi Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co., emphasise advanced technology to attract buyers. Additionally, widespread price reductions by competitors are putting pressure on the US firm to consider similar pricing strategies.

Tesla's Shanghai facility, which opened in 2019, is now the company's top-performing factory worldwide. During his Sunday meeting with Li, Musk highlighted this achievement and commended “the hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team”, according to CCTV.

In contrast, Musk's deferred trip to India reflects a different set of challenges and strategic calculations. Despite India's promising market and a new EV policy that could facilitate Tesla's entry, significant barriers—such as high import duties, inadequate charging infrastructure and consumer preferences for more affordable vehicles—remain.

Additionally, the political uncertainty surrounding India's General Elections and its potential impact on EV policies further complicate Tesla's strategy. Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party not return to power, substantial policy shifts could occur, reshaping the EV landscape to favour more aggressive subsidies and local manufacturing incentives. The South China Morning Post refers to industry insiders and analysts citing the ongoing elections in India as the main reason why Musk has rescheduled his visit, as Delhi is preoccupied with campaigning and is not capable of announcing any new economic policies.

An earlier report in mid-April by news agency Reuters had stated that the Tesla CEO was set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during the beginning of the April 22 week and that Musk, on his visit, was likely to be accompanied by other company executives. Elon Musk had announced that he was excited about his meeting with Modi. This news came amid speculation that Tesla was exploring locations for a new manufacturing plant in India.

Musk shared his enthusiasm on the X platform, stating his anticipation of the visit. The two last met in New York in June 2023, when Musk commented that he was confident Tesla would be in India “as soon as humanly possible”. Ever since then, Musk had been encouraging the Indian government to lower the import taxes on EVs.

The broader context of US-China trade relations adds another layer to Musk's China visit. By engaging directly with Chinese leaders, Musk may be signalling Tesla's commitment to maintaining a strong business relationship with China despite the intricate geopolitical tensions. This balancing act between advancing Tesla's business interests and navigating regulatory landscapes in both the US and China is a delicate endeavour.

Overall, Elon Musk's decision to prioritize China over India underscores a strategic alignment with market priorities, business obligations and the current geopolitical climate. While India remains an important market, the immediate focus is on solidifying Tesla's China presence. As Tesla navigates the global EV market, Musk's actions exemplify the necessity for flexibility and strategic foresight in Tesla's global strategy, making his visit to China not merely a business trip, but a calculated move with long-term implications for Tesla's international ambitions. (IPA Service)