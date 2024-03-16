Election Commission To Use Two Laws, Counter-Narrative To Curb Misinformation During Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi, Mar 16 : The Election Commission will use a two-pronged strategy to deal with misinformation and fake narratives on social media during the Lok Sabha polls, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asserting that the poll body will “join the issue” to provide the correct picture to voters.

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, Kumar said the commission will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality” project to clear the air around fake news being spread on social media.

“Misinformation troubles us a lot during elections. We are conscious of two facts — that social media helps us in our outreach programmes and there is freedom to criticise anybody in a democracy. But one cannot be allowed to create fake news, which is not based on facts because it can disturb public order,” he said.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar said that under sections 69 and 79 (3) of the IT Act, authorities in each state are empowered to ask to take down fake social media posts.

“Authorised officials have been appointed in all states or are being appointed. In each district, we have done thorough training to deal with this kind of menace. Our entire machinery will now react to whatever is coming by (using) facts. We will join the issue instead of being in the background,” Kumar said.

“If someone is trying to set a fake narrative that is disturbing the level-playing field or disrupting the law and order, we will also join them. We will soon launch a ‘Myth vs Reality' project to clear the air around fake news spreading on social media,” the CEC added.

Polling for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.

“Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We will be proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news will be dealt with severely as per extant laws,” Kumar further said.

“Remember, ‘Verify Before You Amplify' is the mantra to combat fake news. Let us rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process,” he added. (Agencies)