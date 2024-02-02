EKA Mobility unveils EKA K1.5, India’s 1st 1.5-tonne electric LCV range

Jammu Tawi: EKA, a leading player in the electric mobility sector with Mitsui Co., Ltd. (Japan) & VDL Groep (Netherlands) as equity partners, is set to revolutionize the commercial vehicle landscape with the launch of their highly anticipated 1.5 tonne electric Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs). The grand unveiling took place at the prestigious Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where EKA Mobility showcased its commitment to sustainable and profitable transportation solutions.EKA Mobility's 1.5-tonne electric LCVs are designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern logistics and transportation industry. With a focus on environment-conscious mobility, these electric LCVs promise to deliver exceptional performance, reduced operational costs, and a lower environmental footprint. The company also showcased its 9-meter electric bus, EKA 9 Staff Bus, India's most advanced electric bus, designed and manufactured completely in India, at the expo. Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility highlighted, “Our electric LCVs represent a significant step forward in the evolution of commercial transportation globally. We are confident that these vehicles will not only meet the demands of the industry but will also set new standards for sustainability and performance. Our vision is to become a global volume leader in Commercial Electric Vehicles. We have the strongest IP creation in the Indian EV industry, best-in-class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) offering, and completely indigenous and industry-leading software. We are proud to be the only EV company to have two leading global conglomerates as our partners, and we look forward to changing the commercial mobility landscape with sustainable and profitable solutions.”