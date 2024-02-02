Two Cops Suspended, SHO Attached Over ‘Custodial Death’ In Jammu

Jammu, Feb 2: A station house officer of a police station was removed from his possession, while two cops were placed under suspension following a suspect's death in custody here, police said on Friday.

The Jammu's district magistrate has also been requested to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the incident, they said.

Sahil Saini, a resident of Nagri area of Kathua district, was arrested in a case related to theft on January 30 and was found dead under suspicious circumstances the next day at Gandhi Nagar police station while being on a four-day police remand.

“District Police Jammu suspended two officials and attached SHO Gandhi Nagar to DPL (District Police Lines), showing its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death,” police said in a statement.

As per standard protocol, the police said the body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu and a request has been made for the constitution of the board of doctors to conduct an autopsy in the presence of a first-class executive magistrate to determine the cause of death.

The statement said police understand the public's concern and emphasises its commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in law enforcement operations