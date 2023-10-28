ECI orders Spl Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in J&K





As per the notice, the timeline for publication of integrated draft electoral roll is 27-10-2023 (Friday) while as the timeline period for filing claims and objections is 27-10-2023 (Friday) to 09-12-2023 (Saturday).

Similarly, the notice reads that Special campaign dates are 04-11-2023 (Saturday), 05-11-2023 (Sunday), 18-11-2023 (Saturday) and 19-11-2023 (Sunday). The notice further reads that the timeline for disposal of claims and objections is 26-12-2023 (Tuesday) while as timeline for final publication of electoral roll is 05-01-2024 (Friday).



The notice further reads that all individuals who are 18 years of age or above as on 01-01-2024 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No. 6 used for registration of new electors. It adds that Form-7 can be used for objections to proposed inclusion/for deletion of name in existing electoral roll, Form-8 can be used for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disability and Form 6B can be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.



Further, the notice reads that the claims and objections can be filled in both online as well as offline mode. For online filing of claims/objections, one can log on to Voter's Service Portal (voterseci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA) and for offline mode, the concerned BLO/AERO/ERO can be contacted, it adds.

The notice also reads that all stakeholders are requested to participate in revision exercise in order to ensure that maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the Electoral Rolls.