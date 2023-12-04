CHANDIGARH, Dec 4: A drone was found near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district early Monday, a BSF spokesperson said.
At around 3:40 am, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted movement of the drone near village Chan Kalan in Amritsar.
During a search, a China-made quadcopter was found in a field. (AGENCIES)
Drone Found Near IB In Punjab’s Amritsar
