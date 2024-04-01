Search
Dr Iffat Hassan Appointed Head of Srinagar’s Premier GMC During Crucial Transition Period

Srinagar, Apr 1: The Health and Medical Department of Jammu and has appointed Dr. Iffat Hassan as the new head of Government Medical College Srinagar, one of the premier medical institutions in the region. Dr. Hassan, who currently serves as Principal of Government Medical College Handwara, will take on the additional responsibility of looking after GMC Srinagar.

This change in leadership comes at a crucial time, with the institution's former principal, Dr. Tanvir Masood Bhat superannuating on March 31, 2022. The pressing need to ensure smooth functioning and quality patient care at GMC Srinagar and its affiliated hospitals led to the department's timely decision.

The appointment is provisional and aims to fill the void until a permanent replacement is selected. With elections currently underway across as per the Model Code of Conduct, routine administrative processes stand disrupted. In these circumstances, empowering an experienced medical administrator like Dr. Hassan with simultaneous charge of both colleges becomes a practical interim solution. 

Since day one, her focus will be on upholding the exemplary standards of patient care and medical education that Srinagar's Government Medical College is renowned for across Jammu and Kashmir. Under her able guidance, the institution is set to transition smoothly while continuing its mission of serving the community.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

