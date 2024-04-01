Search
Business

Aviation Watchdog Issues Guidelines Allowing Passengers to Exit Through Departure Gates in Case of Long Flight Delays

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is responsible for ensuring safety measures at Indian airports, has introduced new guidelines that provide relief to passengers in case of long flight delays after boarding.

As per the latest directive issued by BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan, air passengers will now be permitted to exit an aircraft through the departure gate of the airport if there is a significant delay in operating the flight after all passengers have boarded.

This decision comes as instances of congestion and flight delays have increased at airports across in recent times, often resulting in passengers getting stuck inside aircraft for several hours after boarding. The new guidelines aim to avoid unnecessary harassment of passengers who otherwise would have to remain seated inside the flight even after a lengthy delay.

As per the BCAS guidelines communicated to all airlines and airport operators, in case of long delays or other emergencies post-boarding, the decision to deboard passengers through the departure gate will be taken jointly by the airline and airport security agencies. Airport operators will need to make the necessary infrastructure arrangements, including screening facilities, to implement this directive.

The move is expected to provide some relief to air travellers who regularly face extended flight delays, especially during peak hours at major airports. It will cut down waiting time and ensure passengers do not have to endure long hours of discomfort inside parked aircraft. BCAS will oversee effective implementation of the new deboarding guidelines at all airports.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

