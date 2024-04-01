A Journey Through Switzerland: From Zurich’s Urban Vibes to Engelberg’s Alpine Excitement – An Adventure for Gen Z

From Zurich’s bustling streets to Engelberg’s peaks and St. Moritz’s elegance, Switzerland’s essence sings in each breathtaking space.

Arriving at Zurich Airport aboard flight LX147, we felt a surge of excitement rushing through us. Zurich, a city seamlessly blending the old with the new, welcomed us warmly. Boarding a swift train to Hauptbahnhof, we found ourselves in Europaallee, a neighbourhood nestled beside Zurich Main train station. Here, a vibrant blend of shopping, cultural venues, restaurants, and bars awaited exploration. As we strolled along the Limmat River, ancient bridges loomed overhead while whimsical water fountains sprinkled unexpected charm onto the landscape – truly a sight worthy of any Instagram feed!

Checking into the 25 Hours Langstrasse hotel was a vibe in itself. Situated right by the train station, it oozed coolness. With a Swiss pass in hand for easy transit, you can set off to explore the city. Roam the cobblestone streets, soaking in the diverse neighbourhoods.