Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends casting his niece Sharmin Segal in lead role of his debut Netflix series Heeramandi

In a recent interview, renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has addressed the criticism around casting his niece Sharmin Segal as the lead role of Alamzeb in his recently released Netflix period drama Heeramandi. While some viewed it as a case of nepotism, Bhansali clarified that Sharmin had to go through an extensive audition and selection process like any other actor.

The filmmaker stated that Sharmin's facial features and innocent appearance perfectly fit the character of Alamzeb, a young woman born in the unforgiving world of courtesans. However, given her lack of acting experience, Bhansali said he put her through many rounds of screen tests to prepare her for the demands of this complex role.

Bhansali further dismissed notions of star power being important for casting in his projects. According to him, getting the right actor for each character is key to achieving success. In the past as well, he has collaborated with both mainstream stars and newcomers, judging them solely based on their acting talents.

While reviews of Sharmin's debut performance have been mixed, Bhansali vouched for her potential and defended giving her a chance to prove herself. Only time will tell if she is able to overcome initial criticisms and carve a successful career path like many proteges launched by the acclaimed director previously.