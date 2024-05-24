back to top
Malaika Arora shares tips for beating heat after SRK’s hospitalization

With summer temperatures rising across the country, staying cool and hydrated is of utmost importance. Many are reminded of this after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently admitted to hospital due to experiencing a heatstroke. His longtime co-star and colleague Malaika Arora has now weighed in on the incident, offering practical advice for avoiding similar health issues during intense heat.

As temperatures soared last week, Khan had been cheering on his team in Gujarat. However, the rising heat and humidity proved too much, leading to hospitalization from dehydration. When asked about her Dil Se co-star's condition, Arora remarked on the need to better protect ourselves and from extreme . She went on to provide several strategies for staying safe, such as drinking plenty of water, wearing light cotton clothing, using sunscreen and carrying an umbrella when possible.

Khan has thankfully recovered from the ordeal and returned home. However, it serves as an important reminder that direct sun exposure and lack of hydration can seriously impact health. With summer still ahead, Arora's tips of staying covered, hydrated and cooling off when too hot should help many avoid similar dangers. As climate changes bring higher temperatures, it is essential we take proper precautions. Only by loving and protecting our natural world will it continue loving us in return.

