DGA&T warns of double drawl if GP Fund claims not cleared on priority

Srinagar, Nov 9: Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department Thursday said that clearance of GP fund claims on priority or emergency may result in double drawl if not cleared from the log list of treasury net by the treasury officer.

Besides it also said that the General Provident Fund bills of employees of various departments presented at Treasuries of UT of J&K including New Delhi Treasury are being cleared on analogy of FIFO system at intervals for the past quite some time.

Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass in a circular said that guidelines to sanctioning authorities and drawing and disbursing officers for sanctioning of GP Fund advance or withdrawal have already been issued by the Finance Department on August-04-2023.

“Meanwhile, some of the claims are being cleared on priority or out of turn on an emergency basis expressed by the claimants,” it reads.

The communique further states that there is apprehension that clearance of claims on priority or emergency may result in double drawl if not cleared from the log list of treasury net by the treasury officer and once normal release of GP Fund of that particular date is authorized by the competent authority in the event if bill is not cleared from the log list in Treasury Net by the Treasury Officer.

“At the same time, due to delay in clearance of bills at Treasury some of the employees have even retired from services while their GP Fund advance or withdrawal bills are still pending at Treasuries,” it reads.

According to the circular, Dass said, “In such scenario there is every apprehension that DDOs may submit the cases of final refund of such retirees without taking into account the advance or withdrawal claims of these retirees pending at Treasuries which may result in overpayment or double drawl, for the reasons stated above.”

It also said that the fund offices should invariably seek an undertaking from the DDOs or employees that no bill is pending at the Treasury and bill if any pending at treasury has been accounted for while submitting the case to the fund offices for issuance of Final Refund authority.

“Accordingly, all the Treasury Officers are directed to follow the circular instructions and strictly monitor clearance of GP Fund bills submitted by various DDOs by verifying or cross checking the claims at the time of clearance at Treasury that no such bill or claim has been cleared earlier to rule out any overpayment and double drawl,” reads the circular.