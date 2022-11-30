Department needs to address the problems of common man with seriousness and commitment: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Nov 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting of Power Development Department today at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting discussed various measures for enhancing sustainability, resilience and efficiency of the power sector and steps to achieve targets to reduce AT&C losses.

Issuing directions to the PDD officers present in the meeting, the Lt Governor said that monitoring mechanism of power projects should be strengthened to meet the energy goals and aspirations of the people and businesses.

We need to have multi-pronged strategy for energy security and decisions taken during winter preparedness meetings should be followed in letter and spirit, he further said.The Lt Governor impressed on the Department to address the problems of common man with seriousness and commitment.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought the status of the steps taken to meet power demand; required energy and peak availability; demand-supply deficit, status of ongoing projects; implementation of the short-term, medium term and long-term action plans.

Earlier, Sh. H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department gave a detailed presentation on the power scenario of Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr RP Singh, Chairman JKPCL; Sh. Jagmohan Sharma, Chairman JPDCL; Sh. Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director, JPDCL; Ch. Mohd. Yasin, Managing Director, KPDCL, besides senior officers of Power Development Department and Power Distribution Corporations were present.