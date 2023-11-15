Deeply Anguished To Learn About Loss Of Precious Lives In Tragic Bus Accident In J&K: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on Wednesday for the lives lost in a tragic bus accident in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to ‘X', Shah mentioned that the local administration is actively engaged in the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Home Minister said in a post on ‘X'.