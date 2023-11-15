Aadhar KYC Procedure Conducted To Ensure Accurate Data Of Beneficiaries: Director FCS&CA

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Kashmir has initiated a verification process amid the ongoing Aadhar card and ration card linking. The department said the move is aimed at ensuring accurate authentication of beneficiaries by employing Aadhar KYC procedures, which verify family members within a household.

Director FCS & CA Kashmir Riyaz Ahmad Sofi said that Aadhar KYC is being conducted to “guarantee the correctness and accuracy” of beneficiary data.

“If a family comprises seven members, each individual should possess an Aadhar card and undergo verification through the new enrollment procedure to stay updated,” he said, adding, “We will try to complete the E-KYC procedure or the Aadhar KYC procedure in these months, and ensure that no one will be left as the department is on its toes to complete the process in a given timeframe.”

Replying to a query about Aadhar KYC and the verification procedure for those who are outside Jammu and Kashmir, the Director said, “We will first try to cover the beneficiaries and consumers present within the region, and for those who are not present in J&K, they need not worry because the verification procedure will not end until we cover each and every citizen. For us, the beneficiary is like a family member and we will not let any of our family members feel betrayed. Those who have been left behind must come to us along with documents, and will be registered.”

Regarding the availability of essential supplies, especially LPG, as winter approaches, Sofi assured that the department has sufficient stock and is prepared to arrange more if necessary. “The department is well-prepared for winter, with plans in place to address any challenges that may arise,” he said.

Responding to concerns about consumers carrying out thumb impressions on the first day and then having to collect the slip next time, then ration on the third day, which makes it hectic and a three-day procedure; the Director Food Supplies said there is no such procedure about it. He said when the beneficiaries or ration card holders do a thumb impression, they have to be given their slip and ration at the same time.

“When you do your thumb impression, your ration slip gets generated at that time; so there is no point in waiting for two more days,” he said, adding, “If anybody faces a problem or the storekeeper does not allow ration, the consumer should report to us and we will take action.”

People have also expressed concern over reports of forgery regarding APL and BPL ration cards in Srinagar. Acknowledging the rise in such incidents, Sofi warned of strict action against those found using fake ration cards, especially individuals with government jobs and substantial incomes.

The Director FCS & CA said the department is also committed to addressing the concerns of its employees, especially those deployed at overcrowded ration stores. “We have assigned about two ration stores to a storekeeper. Those having more than two stores should also approach us and their grievances will be resolved,” he said.

