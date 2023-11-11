DDC member booked for assaulting government official in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: A member of the District Development Council has been booked for assaulting and using unparliamentary language against a government official during a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Wajid Bashir was booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentionally insults) of the IPC on a complaint of Mohmmad Jahangir Khan, the FIR stated.

Bashir is a BJP leader.

In the complaint, Khan said that DDC member abused and assaulted him during a meeting in Mendhar on Thursday, it said.