Snowfall, rains resulting in closure of several roads in J&K

SRINAGAR: Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Friday while plains were lashed by widespread rains resulting in the closure of several roads, officials said.

They said the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg , Gulmarg, Doodpathri, Kulgam and Machil experienced snowfall, while plains were lashed by widespread rains on Friday.

Due to snowfall several roads including Razdan Pass, Zojila Pass, Kishtwar-Anantnag road, Mughal road connecting south Kashmir's Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu, Phirkiyan Gali, Machil in Kupwara and Srinagar-Sonamarg road have been closed for traffic movement.

However, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was plying normally amid rainfall, J&K traffic police said on X.

The Meteorological Department Srinagar forecast of fairly widespread rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours.

“There would be a gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards”, it said. It said there is currently light to moderate rain/ snowfall (over higher reaches) at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather is likely to remain dry with warm days from November 11 to 17, the MeT office said. Kashmir weather, an independent weather observer Faizan Arif forecast that the current weather system responsible for widespread rainfall across J&K is now moving eastwards. Improvement in weather is expected during the day from north Kashmir. Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by widespread rains disrupting normal life and resulting in drop in the temperature.

Many low lying roads were inundated due to the rain waters. The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday at 6.3 degree Celsius and it also experienced 17.5mm of rainfall till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 5.0 degree Celsius and experienced 12.0mm rainfall, Pahalgam 4.7 degree Celsius and it also experienced 6.4mm rainfall, Kupwara 4.2 and it experienced 29.8mm rainfall, Kokernag 6.2 degree Celsius and it also experienced 5.8mm rainfal and Gulmarg recorded a low of -1.5 and it also received 22.2mm of rainfall, the MeT office said. (Agencies)