Shakib Al Hasan faces neck injury concern ahead of crucial Netherlands clash

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sparked injury worries among fans after he was spotted wearing a neck brace in training ahead of the team's crucial T20 World Cup group match against Netherlands. Photos from Bangladesh's practice session showed Shakib with a neck brace, raising concerns given his history of injuries recently.

However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto moved quickly to downplay injury concerns around Shakib. Shanto confirmed that Shakib is fit for selection and will be playing against Netherlands. It is believed Shakib wore the neck brace purely as a precautionary measure during training.

Shakib has had his share of injury troubles over the last year, having previously faced issues with his eye during the 2022 T20 World Cup and fracturing his finger as well. He is yet to achieve his best form in the ongoing tournament so far.

Bangladesh will hope Shakib is not hampered by any niggles as they seek a win over Netherlands to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals. A defeat would seriously jeopardize their campaign. Shakib's all-round skills will be crucial if Bangladesh are to gain two valuable points.

With Shakib deemed fit amid initial injury scares, Bangladesh named an unchanged XI against Netherlands. They will look to their senior players like Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to guide them to a morale-boosting victory at Arnos Vale Stadium.