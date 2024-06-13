back to top
Search
SportsCricketShakib Al Hasan faces neck injury concern ahead of crucial Netherlands clash
Latest NewsSportsCricket

Shakib Al Hasan faces neck injury concern ahead of crucial Netherlands clash

By: Northlines

Date:

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sparked injury worries among fans after he was spotted wearing a neck brace in training ahead of the team's crucial T20 Cup group match against Netherlands. from Bangladesh's practice session showed Shakib with a neck brace, raising concerns given his history of injuries recently.

However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto moved quickly to downplay injury concerns around Shakib. Shanto confirmed that Shakib is fit for selection and will be playing against Netherlands. It is believed Shakib wore the neck brace purely as a precautionary measure during training.

Shakib has had his share of injury troubles over the last year, having previously faced issues with his eye during the 2022 and fracturing his finger as well. He is yet to achieve his best form in the ongoing tournament so far.

Bangladesh will hope Shakib is not hampered by any niggles as they seek a win over Netherlands to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals. A defeat would seriously jeopardize their campaign. Shakib's all-round skills will be crucial if Bangladesh are to gain two valuable points.

With Shakib deemed fit amid initial injury scares, Bangladesh named an unchanged XI against Netherlands. They will look to their senior players like Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to guide them to a morale-boosting victory at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Previous article
Modi Takes Charge: Full Counter-Terror Arsenal Deployed in J&K.
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi Takes Charge: Full Counter-Terror Arsenal Deployed in J&K.

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Tragic Army Accident: Soldier Dead, 4 Injured in Rajouri Gorge

Northlines Northlines -
RAJOURI/JAMMU, June 13: An army personnel was killed and...

J&K Kheer Bhawani Temple Honoring Terror Victims with Thousands of Diyas

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 13: The Kheer Bhawani temple here is...

Spymaster Ajit Doval Reappointed NSA, P K Mishra Stays as PM’s Secretary

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 13: Spymaster Ajit Doval and seasoned...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Modi Takes Charge: Full Counter-Terror Arsenal Deployed in J&K.

Tragic Army Accident: Soldier Dead, 4 Injured in Rajouri Gorge

J&K Kheer Bhawani Temple Honoring Terror Victims with Thousands of Diyas