PM Modi leaves for Italy to attend G7 outreach session

New Delhi, Jun 13: India will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean at the outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Modi left for Italy in his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term.

He will attend the outreach session on Friday and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with a number of world leaders on the margins of the summit.

There is a possibility of a meeting between Modi and US President Joe Biden.

In a departure statement, Modi said issues crucial for the Global South will also be deliberated upon at the outreach session.

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach summit on June 14,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he was glad that his first visit in his third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean,” Modi said.

“It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South,” he said.

Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Meloni.

“Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda,” he said.

“We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” he said.

The prime minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

“I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit,” he said.

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.