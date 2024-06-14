India, Italy looking to consolidate strategic partnership: PM Modi as he heads to G7

New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Italy are committed to consolidating the bilateral strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions, as he embarked on his visit to Italy for the G7 Summit, his first overseas visit in his third term.

In a departure statement, the PM said at the G7 Outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He also said he looks forward to meeting other leaders during bilaterals on the sidelines.

The PM, at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, is travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on June 14.

“I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” the PM said in a statement.

“During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South.

“I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit,” he added.

PM Modi is to have a bilateral meeting with the Italian PM on the sidelines. His meetings with other leaders present are also on the anvil.