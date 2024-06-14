Transforming Health Insurance

Shivanand Pandit

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), collaborating with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), is implementing initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility and lower patient costs. Introducing the National Health Claim Exchange (NHCX), a digital platform connecting insurance companies, healthcare providers, and government insurance scheme administrators, aiming to simplify procedures and enhance efficiency.

Presently, patients furnish their insurance policy particulars or a card issued by a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) or insurance provider upon hospital visits. Those enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) receive a card from the State Health Agency (SHA). Hospitals utilize specific claim processing portals to submit required documents for preauthorization or claim approval. The SHA, insurance companies, or TPAs verify and digitize the form via their internal portals, after which the claims are evaluated by the pertinent team. Unlike in many developed markets where over 90% of claims are auto-adjudicated, in India, much of this process is manual. The current system of exchanging claims lacks standardization across the ecosystem, with most data interchange occurring through PDF or manual methods. Moreover, there is a dearth of established health standards, resulting in significant process variations among insurers, TPAs, and healthcare providers.

What isNHCX?

The NHCXspecification serves as a robust communication protocol facilitating seamless information exchange of health claims among various stakeholders such as insurers, healthcare providers, beneficiaries, and other pertinent entities. Crafted to be interoperable, machine-readable, auditable, and verifiable, it ensures the accuracy and reliability of data transmission.

Being built on open standards, it aligns with the IRDAI's objective of achieving ‘Insurance for All by 2047′, fostering streamlined, paperless, and secure interactions between hospitals and insurers. This initiative aims to standardize data presentation and centralize claim validation, thereby promoting a more uniform approach to healthcare pricing. Ultimately, it endeavours to enhance efficiency, predictability, and transparency in healthcare expenditure.

The NHCX is poised to function as a vital conduit for sharing claims-related data among diverse participants in the healthcare and health insurance sectors. Its integration promises to facilitate smooth interoperability in health claims processing, thereby bolstering efficiency and transparency in insurance operations, to the advantage of both policyholders and patients. By consolidating all health claims in one central hub, the NHCX will notably lighten the administrative load on hospitals, which presently grapple with numerous portals for different insurers.

Over 30 insurance firms have joined the NHCX platform, with ongoing campaigns to engage hospitals. Notable participants include Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Paramount TPA, and Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company, all of whom have successfully integrated with NHCX. Currently, twelve insurance firms and a Third Party Administrator (TPA) have successfully integrated with the NHCX.

Approximately 50 insurance companies and 200 major hospitals nationwide are set to employ the portal. While not obligatory, insurance firms are encouraged to utilize it. The portal stems from a collaborative effort endorsed by IRDAI, hospitals, and diverse insurance providers. As part of the government's broader objective to establish digital health records for all, it will play a pivotal role in shaping this technical infrastructure. Moreover, it seeks to expedite pre-authorization and discharge approvals, thereby influencing insurers' premiums and CSR ratios.

A new regulation requires all electronic insurance claims to be finalized within three hours of hospital discharge authorization. The insurance regulator has set a deadline of July 31 for providers to update their systems accordingly. To encourage digital health transactions and the digitization of patient records, the National Health Authority launched the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) in January 2023. Under this scheme, hospitals are eligible for financial incentives of ₹500 per insurance claim processed through the NHCX, or 10% of the claim amount, whichever is lower, as stated by the Health Ministry.

The logic behind introducing NHCX

The NHCX is dedicated to addressing the gap in health insurance for India's ‘missing middle', a segment frequently neglected by conventional insurance programs. By offering coverage to this group, the NHCX strives to safeguard against medical expenses and guarantee access to top-notch healthcare services. This endeavour has significant promise in enhancing health outcomes and easing the financial strain of healthcare costs for millions nationwide.

Titled “Insights for the National Health Protection Scheme: Health Insurance Coverage in India,” a paper underscores the pivotal role of health insurance in both facilitating access to healthcare services and alleviating the financial burden of high out-of-pocket expenses. It reveals that in India, hospitalization rates are highest among individuals with privately purchased insurance, standing at 54.4 cases per 100,000 persons nationally. Interestingly, urban areas exhibit a peak in inpatient care cases among beneficiaries of government-funded schemes, with a rate of 60.4 cases per 100,000 persons. Conversely, rural regions demonstrate a significant reliance on private insurance for in-patient care, registering 73.5 cases per 100,000 persons. Notably, the urban landscape presents a higher overall incidence of in-patient cases compared to rural areas.

Advocating for theNHCX, the Health Ministry underscores its potential to streamline and enhance the exchange of health-related data, documents, and images between various stakeholders, including insurance entities, third-party administrators, and government scheme administrators, thereby fostering standardization and interoperability. Furthermore, industry experts foresee the platform's role in promoting uniform data presentation and centralized validation of claims data, which could ultimately lead to a more standardized approach to healthcare pricing.

Way Forward

Health insurance constitutes around 29% of India's total general insurance premium income. The main challenge in this sector is improving the relationship between hospitals and insurance companies. It requires both parties to actively engage in digitization efforts, including updating IT systems and providing better staff training. Issues like delayed discharges and communication gaps add to the complexity. To build trust among policyholders, efficient services are crucial. The NHCX portal aims to streamline the claims process by bringing all stakeholders onto one platform, reducing claim times and standardizing procedures.

NHCX represents a significant stride towards simplifying healthcare and insurance claims in India. It promises benefits for hospitals, insurance providers, and patients by enhancing user-friendliness, efficiency, and transparency. Despite challenges like data breaches, NHCX remains a valuable resource, facilitating smoother operations in the healthcare sector.

Benefits from a wider perspective for hospitals, insurance companies, and patients.

Hospitals Insurance Companies Patients 1. Reduced Administrative Costs 2. Improved Cash Flow 3. Enhanced Patient Satisfaction 1. Reduced Processing Costs 2. Improved Fraud Detection 3. Enhanced Customer Satisfaction 1. Faster Claim Settlements 2. Improved Transparency 3. Simplified and User-Friendly Process

The writer is a tax specialist, financial adviser, guest faculty and public speaker based in Goa. He can be reached at panditgoa@gmail.com or 9822983420