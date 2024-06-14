back to top
Search
JammuKheer Bhawani Temple to light ‘Diyas’ as tribute to terror victims
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Kheer Bhawani Temple to light ‘Diyas’ as tribute to terror victims

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 13: The Kheer Bhawani temple here is ready to host its annual three-day mela, beginning June 14, the management said on Thursday, announcing that thousands of ‘diyas' (earthen lamps) this year would be lightened to pay tributes to victims of recent terror attacks.

The annual mela is celebrated by Kashmiri pandits on the occasion of ‘Zaisht Ashtami' and thousands of community members within and outside  Jammu and visit the temples dedicated to their patron goddess Ragnya Devi to offer their prayers.

Kheer Bhawani Peeth in the Janipur area of  Jammu was constructed as a replica of the original shrine at Tulmulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal after the mass migration of the community from the valley in the early 1990s.

“The three-day mela will begin on Friday and this year we have decided to light the ‘diyas' as a tribute to the nine people and a CRPF jawan who lost their lives in recent terror attacks (in Reasi and Kathua districts),” Jai Kishan Khar, member of the temple management – Ardh Ratri Maha Regheneya Sewa Sanstha Trust – said.

Nine people including seven pilgrims from outside  Jammu and Kashmir were killed and 41 others were injured when terrorists attacked a bus returning from Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district on Sunday evening.

The CRPF jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

“The ‘diyas' are traditionally lit on the occasion of the mela but we are in pain because of the loss of precious lives including that of a two-year-old boy. We will offer our prayers for peace to the departed souls of the terror victims and patience to their families,” Khar said.

He said one fails to understand how the terrorists are managing to enter  Jammu and Kashmir and killing innocent persons. “Several thousand members of the community have left for Kashmir to take part in Kheer Bhawani mela there, while the annual Amarnath yatra is commencing later this month, therefore the government should take stern action against the terrorists and their supporters.”

Rajinder Pandita, another member of the Sanstha, said the temple is ready to welcome devotees from within and outside  Jammu and Kashmir.

“The temple has been given a facelift like every year and all arrangements are in place for the mela. We have bought 15,000 Diyas for the Mela which will be lit in memory of terror victims,” he said, adding a large number of visitors are expected to take part in ‘Hawan' and ‘Puran Ahuti'.

Previous article
Soldier dies, 4 injured as army vehicle falls into gorge
Next article
Hope PM Modi will redress grievances of people during his upcoming visit to Kashmir: Farooq
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India strongly rejects references to J&K in China-Pakistan Joint Statement

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 13: India on June 13 stoutly...

Ajit Doval reappointed NSA, Mishra to continue as Pr Secy to PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 13: Spymaster Ajit Doval and seasoned...

Discrepancies uncovered in private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Jun 13: A surprise inspection of various...

Hope PM Modi will redress grievances of people during his upcoming visit to Kashmir: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 13: Former Chief Minister and National Conference...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heavy rain threatens to washout crucial T20 World Cup fixtures in...

Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K...

IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire...