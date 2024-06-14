Hope PM Modi will redress grievances of people during his upcoming visit to Kashmir: Farooq

Srinagar, June 13: Former Chief Minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see the difficulties facing the people and redress them during his upcoming visit to Kashmir valley.

“The big expectation is that the Prime Minister is coming here and may almighty be willing he comes here and improve his health with the clean air of Kashmir valley”, Farooq told media persons after paying obeisance at a shrine in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Kashmir on June 21 to participate in the international Yoga Day at the SKICC on the bank of iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

“I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit will look into the difficulties faced by the people of Kashmir and redress them”, Farooq said.

Asked that Prime Minister Modi had earlier also visited Kashmir, Farooq said “Today it is not the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party ) government it is the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government and he (PM) has to think differently”.

Asked that Omar Abdullah has announced that he would not contest forthcoming Assembly elections, Farooq said he was trying to persuade him to contest

“I am myself trying to persuade him to contest the elections. Either UT or any other thing?people need relief and it is not possible until we contest polls and serve people,” the NC President said.

He said there are so many educated people without jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and inflation has reached to sky. Even people do not have food at their homes.

Farooq advocated for a way out between the two neighbouring countries -India and Pakistan to resolve all issues so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could live peacefully.

“May Almighty help us to get out of this difficult time of militancy so that we can live peacefully. I prayed to the Almighty to get rid of terrorism as it is diluting our identity”, Farooq said.

Asked that he was criticized for advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan, Farooq said “When you tell the truth the criticism is there. If what I said yesterday could not have been a good thing, the people never would have criticized me. There is only one way to talk with each other to resolve all things, not war”.