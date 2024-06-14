back to top
Discrepancies uncovered in private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu
Discrepancies uncovered in private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 13: A surprise inspection of various private drug de-addiction centres here uncovered ‘significant discrepancies' in record-keeping and operational protocols, an official said on Thursday.

The inspection of multiple private facilities was conducted by officials headed by additional magistrates Ansuyal Jamwal and Shishir Gupta on the directions of Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the official said.

The official said inspections also revealed operational shortcomings besides it was noted that several centres lacked adequate recreational facilities for the inmates, and counseling services fell short of expected standards.

The inspections were conducted in the presence of a police party, revenue and professionals, they said.

In response to these findings, case files, records and documents have been seized from the erring centres for further inquiry, the official said, adding the district administration will issue notices to these centres, seeking explanations for the observed deficiencies.

The official said the district administration has taken a stringent stance against the drug menace and remains committed to enhancing rehabilitation efforts for individuals grappling with drug addiction.

 

