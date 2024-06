RAJOURI/JAMMU, June 13: An army personnel was killed and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place near Bhawani village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector in the evening, they said.

Rescuers took the five soldiers travelling in the vehicle to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead.