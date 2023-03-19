DC Kishtwar flags off Padh Yatra organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports

NL Corresspondent

Kishtwar, Mar 19: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and under the direction of Director Youth Services and Sports J&K UT Subash Chander Chibber, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Kishtwar organised a Padh Yatra at Block Kishtwar. The event was supervised by DYSSO Kishtwar Kharati Lal Sharma.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav flagged off the Padh Yatra from DC office complex Kishtwar in the presence of DYSSO Kishtwar Kharati Lal Sharma, ZPEO Kishtwar Dewan Chand and other sports staff. The Padh Yatra started from New DC Complex (Mini Secretariat) Kishtwar and passed through Main road Wasser and Kuleed before culminating at Char Chinar Kishtwar.