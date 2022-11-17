DC Jammu reviews progress of RURBAN mission works

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa today chaired a meeting to review the progress of works under RURBAN mission.

CEO, Suraj Singh Rathore; CPO, Yoginder Katoch; ACD, Preeti Sharma along with senior district officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Giving details of the status of works, the ACD informed the meeting that against 153 proposed works, work on 95 was taken up and 90 have been completed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized on optimum utilization of available resources and instructed the concerned officers for regular monitoring and follow- up of all ongoing development works to achieve quality parameters. She also directed the officers concerned to resolve the bottlenecks, if any.

Reviewing the progress, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned agencies to expedite the pace of works and complete all the pending development works within the given timeline.

The DC exhorted the officers and field functionaries to work as a team for better public service delivery.