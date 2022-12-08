CS declares 33rd Sr National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship open

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 8: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today declared the 33rd Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship open here at M.A

Stadium.

Speaking as a Chief Guest he remarked that the government is committed to create a world class infrastructure for the sports lovers of the UT. He

further said that the administration is determined to organize the marquee events of National & International championships across J&K.

He further stated that such events certainly provide excellent opportunities of showcasing budding sports talent amongst the youth.

Dr Mehta observed that the administration this year gave opportunity to some 50 lakh youth to demonstrate their sporting skills across the length and

breadth of J&K. He declared that it had been made a reality to have a playfield in every panchayat and atleast an Indoor Stadium in each district.

He made out that in order to hone the skills of youth many stadia are provided with flood lights and artificial turfs. He stated that youth in areas like

Downtown Srinagar and other districts can be seen playing games till late hours at such venues. He stated that a culture of sports and cultural activities is

taking roots in J&K. He said that every person young or old is encouraged to take up either sports or culture to channelize his/her energy towards better and

healthy activities.

The Director, YS&S in his remarks stated that the Sports Council & J&K Tennis Ball association has been very active in organizing the 33rd National

Championship from 8-11 December in this sprawling stadium in the magnificent city.

The Secretary Sports Council while presenting the welcome address of the 4-day long championship being organized under “My Youth My Pride” initiative

of the Sports Council added that the championship confirms the participation of 36 Men & 28 Women teams of the Country. She gave out that the participation

of around 1000 sports persons from 28 States including 8 UT’s took part in the inaugural function.

It was pointed out that the grand affair is being organized to provide a healthy competition to the players to showcase their versatility and exhibit best

of their sporting talent.

A pledge for fair play & war against drug abuse was also taken by the participants of the championship. Proceeding of the opening ceremony was

conducted by Working President of J&K Tennis Ball Cricket Association and General Secretary of the Tennis Ball Cricket Federation jointly.

Those who were present includes Members of Sports Council, General Secretary of the Tennis Ball Cricket Federation, Chairman Tennis Ball

Cricket Federation along with other Senior members of the federation & officials of the J&K Sports Council & Youth Service & Sports department.