20 medals for MA Stadium lifters in district meet

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 08: Young lifters of MA Stadium coaching centre have won record 20 medals, including 15 gold in the recently held Jammu District

Weightlifting Championship at Bana Singh Stadium, R S Pura.

Out of 22 lifters from MA Stadium, who took part in the district competition, 20 returned with medals. The medal winners included five girls.

“And, to encourage and boost the morale of these lifters, a function was organised today at the weightlifting hall of MA Stadium. Renowned

Cardiologist of J&K, Dr Sushil Sharma was invited as special guest to do the honours,” informed retired Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council

(JKSC) and weightlifting coach, Ravi Singh.

Speaking to the gathering of young lifters, the visiting guest encouraged them to seriously pursue the game to excel at the National and International

level. He also guided the medal winners in adopting healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, retired weightlifting coach of JKSC, Inderpal Singh introduced the medal winners with special guest, Dr Sushil Sharma. Prominent among

others present were senior weightlifter, Lakhwinder Gill and Kunal Mishra.

Important to mention here that both Ravi Singh and Inderpal Singh took up the coaching duties voluntarily at MA Stadium coaching centre with the

sole objective to train the youngsters of Jammu.

Presently, there are 30 trainees at the MA Stadium, who practice the game of Weightlifting in the morning session.