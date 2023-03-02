Cooking gas price up by Rs 50/Cylinder, Commercial by Rs 350

Jammu Tawi, Mar 1: Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from Wednesday (March 1).With this hike, the retail price of cooking gas in Delhi will now be Rs 1,103 per cylinder, while the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs 2,119.50. Protests were held in many areas in Jammu and also in some parts of Kashmir Division.

Domestic gas prices were last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

With this hike, more people may dropout from using subsidized cooking gas cylinders. Already, over 10 per cent of those under Ujjwala Yojana have not taken any refill cylinders during last year, said a protestor.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked for the second time this year. With this Rs. 350.50 hike a cylinder would cost Rs. 2119.5 instead of Rs. 1769 in Delhi. This is might hike the input costs for all processed food products fueling further price rise.