PROPERTY TAX | CCI Jammu contemplates deliberations with stakeholders

Tawi, March 01: Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Jammu is going  to hold a joint meeting with other organisations to decide on the  further course of action regarding property tax.“We want the government to understand the problems being faced by the people,” said president, CCI Jammu, Arun Gupta.

“We will ensure 100 percent shutdown if the government will not understand the problems of the issues. We have approached the government for a meeting but we have not received any response yet,” Gupta said.

“They are planning to hold a joint meeting with different organisations by Saturday.”

